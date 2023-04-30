CHARLESTON — State officials are celebrating a new business partnership with Taiwan.
Members of the West Virginia Legislature last week traveled to Taipei to open the West Virginia Taiwan Office at the Taipei World Trade Center.
Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael, Economic Development Director Mike Graney, and Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and others made the trip.
“Our relationship with our friends here in Taiwan is special, and I’m excited West Virginia will be on the ground here to actively recruit companies that would be a great fit for the economy we’ve been building here in the Mountain State,” Hanshaw said. “I appreciate the work our Department of Economic Development has put in here already and I’m eager to see how that continues even after we leave here this week.”
The office will promote West Virginia as a prime location for Taiwanese investment and assist West Virginia businesses with exporting their products and services to Taiwan, according to a news release from state lawmakers.
“As more companies in Taiwan seek to expand their global footprint, the West Virginia Taiwan Office will make the state more competitive in its mission to attract those new investment opportunities,” according to the release.
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Taipei, Blair said the new office would be a “strong platform” to foster a long-term relationship with Taiwan.
“When I first visited Taiwan in 2018, I knew that it was a special place, and I began working on ways we could set up a West Virginia trade office here,” Blair said.
Blair added, “The people of Taiwan are exactly like the great people of West Virginia. They’re both family oriented, industrious, innovative, and extremely warm, caring and welcoming.”
Interestingly, Blair said, the song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” is as popular in Taiwan as it is in West Virginia.
“Everyone knows the words regardless of the language barrier,” he said.
Blair said the landscape also reminded him of West Virginia.
One Taiwanese company, APG Polytech, is already in Mason County, Blair said, and this week’s trade mission has led to more discussions for future investment.
“This partnership in trade will prove prosperous and beneficial to all involved,” Blair said. “I am so excited to see what having a permanent physical presence in Taiwan will bring to us in terms of new jobs and opportunities for the people of West Virginia.”
Hanshaw said he is eager to see West Virginia’s relationship with Taiwan continue to strengthen.
“We’ve all learned that even though we can do just about anything virtually, there’s still something special about a handshake and a face-to-face conversation,” Hanshaw said.
Also attending on behalf of the West Virginia Legislature were Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke; Senate Minority Whip Robert Plymale, D-Wayne; and Delegates Wayne Clark, R-Jefferson; Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson; Daniel Linville, R-Cabell; and, Kayla Young, D-Kanawha.