MATEWAN — A large crowd attended the first activity of the 2020 holiday season as the Town of Matewan held its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday.
The lighting of the 12-plus-foot tree was preceded by a Children’s Ornament Hunt along Main Street in downtown Matewan and was followed by a fireworks show.
Youngsters roamed the streets of the historic town to see who could find the hidden ornaments and then got to take turns placing them on the tree prior to it being lit.
The town provided free hot chocolate and snacks to guests and handed out several door prizes as musicians entertained.
Matewan’s annual Christmas Parade is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for best float.
Following the parade, Santa Claus will be at the Town Pavilion to talk with youngsters. Children will be able to stand in front of plexiglass to take a photo with Santa, but will not be allowed to sit on his lap due to social distancing guidelines.
Other Christmas-time activities are scheduled to take place in municipalities throughout the county throughout the month of December.
In Williamson, the Tug Valley Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will host the Williamson Christmas Kickoff at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Various activities are scheduled throughout the evening, including the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and other decorations around 6:30 p.m.
The Action in Mingo (A.I.M) group also has activities planned for downtown Williamson on Friday and Saturday of this week, with the annual Great White Way Christmas Parade taking place at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The parade is the highlight of the celebration and will take place along Second and Third avenues in downtown Williamson.
Also scheduled for this Saturday is a live Nativity scene and Santa Claus, which will be hosted by the Town of Gilbert and the Larry Joe Harless Community Center.
The Nativity scene will begin at 2 p.m. and will be followed by showings of annual Christmas-time favorites “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at 6 p.m. and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7 p.m. The movies will be showed outside as drive-in movies.
The Town of Delbarton also announced that they are hosting a drive-thru Santa Claus experience at Town Hall at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. Santa will be present and will be accepting letters from children, who will be provided with treat bags.
All of the scheduled events are under strict CDC guidelines due to COVID-19, as masks are required to be worn when social distancing cannot take place.