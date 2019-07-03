0630_hatfields_92826.jpg

Courtesy of Bill France The feuding families of the Hatfields and McCoys are back in a big way this summer at Chief Logan State Park. The new outdoor drama “Deadly Divide” debuts on Thursday, July 11 and runs Thursdays through Sundays until July 28. Shows start at 8:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, call 304-752-0253.

History will be the focus this summer at Chief Logan State Park, when The Aracoma Story Inc. in conjunction with the Hatfield and McCoy Conventions and Visitor's Bureau debuts its brand new outdoor drama, "Deadly Divide - The Hatfield & McCoy Story."

"It takes an army to stage a production this large," according to Director Bill France. Over 50 people make up the cast and crew, making this one of the largest groups to ever take part in any TAS show.

"We have cast members from five different counties," France said. This show has huge appeal and we had a lot of people wanting to be a part of it."

France said this production is about inventing something brand new. "There's no reference to look back on," he said. "We had to build everything from the ground up. Sets, costumes and the effects."

TAS spared no expense to launch this production. "We wanted to do it right, because the show may be repeated again somewhere down the road," France said.

TAS has spent the past several years more focused on musical theater but now seems ready to get back to its dramatic roots.

"Not everyone likes song and dance," according to France. "This show reaches out to a different audience. It's everything you would expect out of a Hatfield and McCoy production."

The cast list for "Deadly Divide - The Hatfield & McCoy Story" is as follows:

Hatfield/McCoy reunion

Dorothy: Diana O'briant

Henry: Jake Richardson

Claire: Katarina Curry

Claire's friend: Ashley McKinney

Claire's friend: Emma Parsons

Hatfields

Devil Anse Hatfield: Denny Frost Trader

Vicey Hatfield: Robin Bunch Bailey

Bad Jim: Charlie Curry

Ellis Hatfield: Emery Adkins

Cap Hatfield: Ryan Satterfield

Johnse Hatfield: Noah McNeely

Cotton Hatfield: Joshua Faust

Ellias: James Roark

Sarah Ann: Melinda Brumfield

Rube White: Jacob France

Shade Estep: Hillary Gore

McCoys

Ran'l McCoy: Chris Wood

Sally McCoy: Cindy Armstrong

Asa Harmon: Jason McCoy

Tolbert: Andrew Miller

Perry Cline: Geoffrey Saunders

Young Perry Cline: Matthew Browning

Bad Frank/Samuel: Dominic Rodighiero

Selkirk McCoy: David Brumfield

Roseanna McCoy: Megan Conley

Nancy McCoy: Haylee Webb

Mary McCoy: Kimberlyn Kirk

Calvin McCoy: Earl Jason McCoy

Alifair: Lexi Brumfield

David Mounts: Steve Gray

Patty Cline: Mary Beth Setser

Pharmer: Stephanie Davis

Bud: Catherine Baldwin

Celebrants

Maci Hatcher

Micha Browning

Leroy Mullins

Tammy Kirk

Peyton McCoy

Jacob Mckinney

15 Crew members round out the production.

"Deadly Divide - The Hatfield and McCoy Story" will be presented in the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park Thursday through Sunday on July 11-14, July 18-21 and July 25-28.

Advance (general admission) tickets can be purchased at Gatti's Pizza at the Fountain Place Mall, Pic Pac at Man, the Chief Logan Conference Center, Aracoma Drug in Chapmanville and online at www.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate starting at 7:30 p.m. the day of each show.

Advance tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 10 and under. At the gate, tickets will cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 10 and under.

For more information, call 304-752-0253.

