DELBARTON — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the 2011 winner of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” will bring his 12th annual “Home For The Holidays” Christmas tour to Delbarton this Friday.
The 2022 Christmas tour will feature Murphy crooning his way through an all-new show filled with Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook. Additionally, for the first time ever, Murphy’s special guest for the holiday tour will be a non-musical variety act.
The Cline Twins, the young Canadian brothers from the 2022 “America’s Got Talent” season will bring their amazing hockey stick dynamics to dazzle Mountain State audiences.
“Landau’s Home For The Holidays” 2022 tour is presented by West Virginia Adult Education, and its “Never Too Late To Graduate” platform. Murphy is a proud spokesperson for the organization and received his high school equivalency diploma in a graduation ceremony earlier this year with other adult learners. Staffers will be on hand at tour stops to assist those interested in earning their diplomas.
“Landau’s Home For The Holidays” tour attendees are encouraged to bring a new, not-wrapped toy to the show of their choice for Murphy’s “Kids Joy Toy Drive” to receive a digital copy of his “Christmas Made For Two” full-length Christmas album.
Tickets for the “Landau Home For The Holidays” tour’s stop at Delbarton Dec. 16 are on sale now at landaumurphyjr.com/events/. The show is slated for 7 to 10 p.m. at the Delbarton Opry House.
