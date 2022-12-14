Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Logan native Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

 Submitted photo

DELBARTON — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the 2011 winner of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” will bring his 12th annual “Home For The Holidays” Christmas tour to Delbarton this Friday.

The 2022 Christmas tour will feature Murphy crooning his way through an all-new show filled with Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook. Additionally, for the first time ever, Murphy’s special guest for the holiday tour will be a non-musical variety act.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

