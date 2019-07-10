SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. - A man was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday evening at a children's park in South Williamson, Kentucky.
The Kentucky State Police Post 09 in Pikeville, Ky., identified the victim as Adrian Smith, 44, from Cleveland, West Virginia.
According to a release, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Troopers and detectives responding to the scene in the city park area that is adjacent to the floodwall. Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pike County Coroner's office.
The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday. Detectives are conducting interviews and processing evidence from the crime scene.
The Kentucky State Police expect charges in next few days as the case proceeds, according to the release. Anyone with any information about the case can call 606-433-7711. Callers do not need to give their names.
The KSP has not identified a suspect or person of interest at this time
KSP Detective Jason Merlo is the lead investigator in the case.