SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police Post 09 in Pikeville, Ky. are investigating a murder in the South Williamson community. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and discovered there was one-person shot in the city park area near the flood wall,
This person was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s office, the name is being withheld pending notification next of kin.
This case is ongoing under the lead of KSP Detective Jason Merlo. Further details will be released as they develop.