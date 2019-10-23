Fatal crash.jpg

A two-vehicle collision at the mouth of Stone, Kentucky, at the intersection of U.S. 119 and Pond Creek Road resulted in a fatality Saturday morning.

 Courtesy of Kendra Mahon

STONE, Ky. — Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Kentucky State Police Post 09 of Pikeville received a 911 call of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the mouth of Pond Creek, according to a press release.

Upon troopers’ arrival it was determined Jeremy Gibson, 29, from Haysi, Virginia, was traveling north on U.S. 119. Gibson lost control of his vehicle and collided with another vehicle, which was stationary waiting to make a turn southbound.

Gibson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Mike Hall. The operator of the second vehicle was transported to South Williamson ARH for treatment and released.

This investigation is being led and reconstructed by Detective Merlo.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com