STONE, Ky. — Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Kentucky State Police Post 09 of Pikeville received a 911 call of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the mouth of Pond Creek, according to a press release.
Upon troopers’ arrival it was determined Jeremy Gibson, 29, from Haysi, Virginia, was traveling north on U.S. 119. Gibson lost control of his vehicle and collided with another vehicle, which was stationary waiting to make a turn southbound.
Gibson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Deputy Coroner Mike Hall. The operator of the second vehicle was transported to South Williamson ARH for treatment and released.
This investigation is being led and reconstructed by Detective Merlo.