ELKHORN CITY, Ky. - The Kentucky State Police Post 09 in Pikeville has opened an investigation after a fatal house fire in Pike County over the weekend.
Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, KSP Post 09 received a 911 call reporting a structure fire at 11255 Elkhorn Creek Road.
After the fire was brought under control, a search of the structure was conducted and one person was located inside.
Bennie Tackett, 58, from Elkhorn Creek was pronounced deceased by the Pike County Coroner's office.
The investigation is ongoing. No foul play is suspected, and autopsy results are pending.
The case is under the investigation of Detective Merlo.
