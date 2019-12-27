MCCAR, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police has opened an assault investigation after a Mingo County man allegedly suffered a gunshot wound on Christmas day at the Buskirk Mini Mall.
According to a press release from KSP Post 09 out of Pikeville, just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 25 KSP received a call reporting what sounded like gunfire coming from the Mini Mall near McCar, which is right across the Tug River from Matewan.
When Troopers arrived on scene they discovered evidence which indicated that someone may have been shot, according to the release. During the investigation, the officers discovered that two vehicles had left the area and sped into West Virginia.
KSP contacted emergency room personnel at each hospital located in the area and notified them of the situation, and asked them to contact the KSP if anyone came into any of the emergency care centers in the area.
A short time later, KSP was notified that Brian Abshire of Naugatuck had came into the Tug Valley ARH emergency room in South Williamson, Kentucky and said that he had accidentally shot himself when he dropped a weapon, according to the release.
Due to the inconsistencies of the statements and the collection of evidence, a case for assault in the 1st degree has been opened by the KSP and the investigation is ongoing.
The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with any information pertaining to the case is asked to call (606)-433-7711. Callers can remain anonymous.
Trooper Lewis is the investigating officer. No update was given on the condition of Abshire.