Williamson Daily News
CANADA, Ky. - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post 9 is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday, Aug. 14, on U.S. 119 near the Canada, Meathouse exit.
Just after 6:30 a.m. Aug. 14, troopers responded to a crash involving a 2015 white GMC Terrain operated by Charles C. Morris of Pikeville, Kentucky. The vehicle was traveling south when it left the shoulder of the roadway, striking a driveway and overturning.
Morris was transported to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment and remained there until he died Saturday, Aug. 24.
This crash is being investigated by Trooper McLellan with the Kentucky State Police.