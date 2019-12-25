STONE, Ky. —Kentucky State Police is looking for assistance after a 100-plus-year-old cemetery in the community of Stone, Kentucky, was vandalized and several gravestones destroyed.
The Old Stone Cemetery is located on the hill behind the Little Stone Old Regular Baptist Church and has several graves dated in the late 1800s.
Trooper Hoyt Smith of Post 09 in Pikeville said that he was contacted by a person who had visited the cemetery to place flowers on a family member’s grave when she discovered that multiple headstones were knocked over, damaged or completely destroyed.
“There’s just no rhyme or reason why somebody would do this,” Smith said. “They gained nothing from this, and it was just downright ornery.”
The graveyard, which is much bigger than it looks from the main road, was formerly known as the Taylor Cemetery.
The vandals seemingly started at one end of the cemetery and walked to the other kicking over or destroying an estimated 30 gravestones along the way. They dug about two feet down into one of the graves before stopping, and even left the shovel behind.
Smith said that the family member who visited the cemetery said she had also visited it in the late summer and it had not been vandalized then.
“It’s had to have happened at least within the last three months, that much we know,” Smith said. “But from the looks of some of these, they’ve been knocked over probably within the last month or so.”
The KSP currently has no leads and asks that anyone with any information regarding the vandalism to contact Post 09 at 606-433-7711 and ask for Smith.
“We want to find out who done this. Imagine if you were coming up to put flowers on a family members grave and you found this, how would you feel?,” Smith said. “Even if it was some kids that did it, they need to know that this is one of the worst things they could ever do.”