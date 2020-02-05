BELFRY, Ky. — A Belfry man is facing several sexual-related charges involving a minor after he was arrested by Kentucky State Police this past week.
Cody West, 26, was taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 30, by members of the KSP Post 09 out of Pikeville and was charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 18 and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to an indictment.
According to the indictment, West allegedly raped and sodomized a female under the age of 18. He also had images on his phone portraying the sexual performance of a girl under the age of 18, according to police.
Pike County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bill Slone told Mountain Top News that the case originated after a complaint from the parents of the alleged victim.
Slone said that the victim is 16 years old, which is generally viewed as the age of consent to sexual activity, but said that Legislature amended the law in recent years to say a person who is either 16 or 17 is not considered capable to consent to sex with someone that is 10 or more years older than they are.
West was taken into custody and was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center in Pikeville. If convicted, West could face up to 10 years in prison on the promoting the sexual performance by a minor charge and up to five years in prison on each of the other charges.
West had served as an assistant coach for the Belfry Middle School football team in years past but had not been a part of the coaching staff for the past couple of seasons.