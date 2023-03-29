DELBARTON — Kiwanis Club Member Albert Totten approached the Mingo County Commission on March 21 explaining the work the Kiwanis Club in Delbarton.
He detailed their success in providing football fields and parks to the Delbarton community.
He further explained that their new idea, a splash pad which focuses on the trail riders that include people arriving from various areas to ride their all-terrain vehicles (ATV) on the Hatfield and McCoy Trail System. He expressed a need for Delbarton to provide something for the riders and the community to do.
Kiwanis.org states, ”Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.” The organization began in Detroit, Michigan, in 1915 by local businessmen and was originally named the “Supreme Lodge of Benevolent Order of Brothers”; however, one-year later (1916) changed its name to “Kiwanis.”
In 1916, the organization moved itself outside of the United States into Canada, thus becoming an international organization. Kiwanis, today, has established clubs in almost 80 countries.
In Delbarton, Totten let the Commission know that fellow Kiwanis member Ted Warden was the “author” of the idea of a splash pad.
Totten’s request specifically requested funding from the commission reserved in the coal-severance tax to build and create the new splash pad for the community of Delbarton.
Fellow Kiwanis member Warden then addressed the commission explaining that the park (meaning the place where the old Burch High School played its football games before 1988 located in Delbarton and encompassing the playground area and picnic shelter) currently has, “two ballfields, two Hatfield McCoy rental cabins, a head-start, volleyball court, basketball court, plus a large playground equipped with the latest equipment and four shelter picnic areas all maintained by the Kiwanis Club.”
Warden further detailed the club’s engagement with the community of Delbarton.
Totten and Warden came to the commission with designs and other documents.
Warden detailed the cost of the splashpad was $144,800.00. This was not the amount requested of the Commission, as Warden explained the Delbarton Kiwanis already had a lot of donations, pledges, and interest.
Warden told the Commission that the designated place for the splash pad was “construction ready” and needed from the commission, $75,000.00 to $100,000.00 to complete the project.
Warden, after the request, told the Commission that if the Delbarton club could obtain the funding and get the splashpad, it would create around 12 seasonal jobs and would be, “like the one you see in Pigeon Forge.”
Commissioner Hannah, after Warden’s request followed-up with questions, as Hannah explained, “Most people think it is just concrete with water shooting up involving what the total cost encompassed. That being, did the $144,800 include the water-slide and bucket drops and things that pop-up?”
Commissioner Brown followed-up posing a question to Warden, “Who have you partnered with for the ancillary buildings for the project?”
Warden answered, “We’ve got several, we’ve got some coal companies and businesses that would build the building.”
Warden and Totten explained to the Commission that the Town of Delbarton was in favor of the project and that it has been requested to placed on the agenda for the next Town of Delbarton Council meeting wherein the Town of Delbarton would issue a formal letter from the Delbarton Council endorsing the project.
Commissioners Hannah and Brown told Totten and Warden that they would place this on the agenda for the next meeting and would have to ascertain the finances in the fund as well as seek guidance from the Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.