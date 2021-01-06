WILLIAMSON — King’s Korner Restaurant, a new locally owned establishment in downtown Williamson, opened their doors to customers for the first time on Tuesday.
The restaurant, which is located at 108 Pike St., in the old Smoking Pit BBQ location, is owned and operated by Nicole Runyon Stanley of Stone, Kentucky.
Stanley’s parents ran the original King’s Restaurant, which was a popular breakfast, lunch and dinner destination in the city that was open 24 hours a day and seven days a week during the late 1980s and early 1990s.
“I hope to have a very similar restaurant, and I look forward to serving our community,” Stanley said. “I decided to call it King’s Korner after discussions with people all over. Everybody thought that I needed to incorporate the name King’s in there to tie it back to our restaurant that we had before. ... I’ve always wanted to do this, and I’m excited, but also very nervous.”
Stanley said her goal is to bring warm, home-cooked meals back to the neighborhood including daily specials such as meatloaf and spaghetti as well as everyday menu items including homemade soups, pinto beans, sandwiches and burgers, hot dogs and more.
“I am waiting until spring to add breakfast to the menu,” Stanley said. “I don’t won’t to spread myself too thin in the beginning. This is more of a soft open, and then I will be expanding and breakfast is definitely next.”
Stanley said that getting the restaurant ready to open has kept her from being able to accumulate decorations, so she is working with Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Randall Sanger to have work from local artists displayed and available for purchase inside her business.
“I figured that was the least I could do to give back to the community,” Stanley said.
King’s Korner Restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit https://www.facebook.com/KingKornerRestaurant or call at 304-236-3537.