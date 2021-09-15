WILLIAMSON — After not being held last year for the first time in 48 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the King Coal Festival officially returns to Williamson this week.
The festival will officially kick off with a pet show at the gazebo in front of the softball field at West End on Thursday, Sept. 16. Registration will be at 5:45 p.m. with judging beginning at 6 p.m.
Friday evening will see the festival bring in the annual cruise night, block party and cornhole tournament.
Then on Saturday the 48th King Coal Festival Parade will be held at 5 p.m. There will be all types of vendors set up along Second Avenue and live entertainment all day long in town beginning at 9 a.m.
The annual car show will also be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, along with a host of other events for people of all ages.
The festival will end Sunday, Sept. 19, with a pinto beans and cornbread community appreciation dinner and gospel sing from 1-3 p.m. at the Williamson campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
The festival is hosted by the Action in Mingo (AIM) group. For more information on this week’s events visit the official King Coal Festival Facebook page