WILLIAMSON — People filled the streets downtown Saturday as the Williamson King Coal Festival entered its 49th year.
This year’s festival included a block party, cruise-in, vendors, performers, a dog show and more throughout the weekend. The event concluded Saturday with a parade through downtown.
The 2022 King Coal Festival Humanitarian Award was presented to the Williamson Housing Authority Saturday for the work they do within the community. During the festival, the Williamson Housing Authority handed out more than 300 bags of free produce to members of the community before noon Saturday.
This year’s events kicked off Sept. 10 with the Miss King Coal Pageant. Baylea Smith was named Miss King Coal 2022.
This year was the first that the event was organized by the city. The event is one of the longest-running festivals in the state. It is hosted each year to mark and celebrate the contributions of the coal industry to southern West Virginia.