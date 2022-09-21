Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — People filled the streets downtown Saturday as the Williamson King Coal Festival entered its 49th year.

This year’s festival included a block party, cruise-in, vendors, performers, a dog show and more throughout the weekend. The event concluded Saturday with a parade through downtown.

