DELBARTON — The Kids Connect Initiative has been installed at the Mingo County Public Library at Delbarton and its branch libraries at Kermit, Gilbert and Matewan, according to a news release from Pam Warden, director of the Mingo County Public Libraries. The Williamson Public Library also has this new service to offer its patrons.
Students must have their assigned technology devices and use their username and password to have access to WVKidsConnect. Parents with children or students who drive can sit in the parking lots at some of the locations to access the wifi during work hours or after closing hours.
The broadband access points will also be available to college and university students.
The Kids Connect Initiative is designed to support the learning needs of children during time outside of school hours. By installing the necessary equipment, public schools, higher education institutions, libraries and state parks with existing connectivity will be turned into wifi hotspots. The signals will be broadcast into parking lots and locations in close proximity allowing students to visit these areas and access the wifi to complete school assignments. While this is not a long-term solution, it will provide regions of the state with access that was not available previously.
For questions, call your local library branch.