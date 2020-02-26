kermit go getters.jpg

These Kermit PK-8 students were recently recognized as “go-getters” during the 2nd nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year by Principal Mrs. Deborah Starr.

Those students, listed by grade, teacher and the student’s name, are:

Pre-K: Kazley Spaulding

Kindergarten: Salmons, Kambree Spaulding

Kindergarten: Dotson, Bentlee Sparks

1st: Fitzpatrick, Lyrix Sartin

1st: Baisden, Jacey Bragg

2nd: Gillman, Bryson Addair

2nd: Smith, Kylie Messer

3rd: Evans, Ava Deskins

4th: Caldwell, Hayley Crum

4th: Moore, Zoey Preece

5th: Meddings, Peyton Sheppard

5th: Siggers, Alexis Neubig

6th: Gracie Savage

7th: Dylan Meade

8th: Kylee Alley

Art: Samuel Salmons

Gym: Kaelynn Hinkle

Music: Keith Marcum

Hicks/Mollett: Elizabeth Muncy

