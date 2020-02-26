Kermit PK-8 Principal Mrs. Deborah Starr released the names of the students who were recognized as “go-getters” during the 2nd nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year.
Those students, listed by grade, teacher and the student’s name, are:
Pre-K: Kazley Spaulding
Kindergarten: Salmons, Kambree Spaulding
Kindergarten: Dotson, Bentlee Sparks
1st: Fitzpatrick, Lyrix Sartin
1st: Baisden, Jacey Bragg
2nd: Gillman, Bryson Addair
2nd: Smith, Kylie Messer
3rd: Evans, Ava Deskins
4th: Caldwell, Hayley Crum
4th: Moore, Zoey Preece
5th: Meddings, Peyton Sheppard
5th: Siggers, Alexis Neubig
6th: Gracie Savage
7th: Dylan Meade
8th: Kylee Alley
Art: Samuel Salmons
Gym: Kaelynn Hinkle
Music: Keith Marcum
Hicks/Mollett: Elizabeth Muncy
