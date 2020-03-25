kermit mingo extended learning.jpg

Courtney Hinkle of the WVU Extension Service along with students from the Mingo County Extended Learning Center paid a visit to Kermit PK-8 School before the shut down to talk about the CARDIAC Project.

 Submitted photo

KERMIT — Courtney Hinkle, a local Youth Health Educator for the WVU Extension Service, and representatives from the Mingo County Extended Learning Center recently talked with students at Kermit PK-8 School about the CARDIAC Project. CARDIAC is an acronym which stands for Coronary Artery Risk Detection in Appalachian Communities. The mission of the CARDIAC Project, according to cardiacwv.org, is to provide sustainable comprehensive risk factor identification, education, awareness and advocacy to engage and empower West Virginia children, families and communities to embrace a culture of wellness.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.