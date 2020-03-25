KERMIT — Courtney Hinkle, a local Youth Health Educator for the WVU Extension Service, and representatives from the Mingo County Extended Learning Center recently talked with students at Kermit PK-8 School about the CARDIAC Project. CARDIAC is an acronym which stands for Coronary Artery Risk Detection in Appalachian Communities. The mission of the CARDIAC Project, according to cardiacwv.org, is to provide sustainable comprehensive risk factor identification, education, awareness and advocacy to engage and empower West Virginia children, families and communities to embrace a culture of wellness.
Kermit students learn about CARDIAC Project
