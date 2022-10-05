KERMIT — The Town of Kermit has rescheduled its Fall Festival following a weekend filled with rain. The new date for the event will be Saturday, Oct. 8.
A car show will be held on the parking lot of City Hall/Old Kermit Gym beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
The main portion of events will take place Saturday, Oct. 8. Vendors will begin set up at the Kermit Park at 10:30 a.m. Vendors may participate free of charge on a first-come, first-serve basis. Vendors must provide their own tables and tents.
Town Councilman Hawkey Preece will organize a parade. Lineup will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, with the parade promptly beginning at 11:30 a.m. The parade will include pageant winners, local sports teams and other organizations.
The festival will open to the public at noon. Attractions for children will be available including a mechanical bull, bounce house and rock-climbing wall. The mechanical bull, rock-climbing wall and euro bungee will be available until 4 p.m., while the bounce houses will be available until 6 p.m.
ABLE Families’ Parents as Teacher program will sponsor “Cows Can’t Jump, Roll and Read” from noon to 4 p.m. at a booth located at the back of the park. Kermit K-8 Cheerleaders will sponsor a dunking booth. Smith Academy of Salon Professionals will offer free face painting as well as tinsel and braiding for a fee.
Other activities will include a pet show at 1 p.m. and a corn hole tournament at 5:30 p.m.
John David Messer, along with Misty Williams and Friends, will kick off the live music at 2:30 p.m. The concert will feature songs off Messer’s newest album, “Coming Back Someday.” Local band Hammer Down is set to perform beginning around 5 p.m.
More information about the Kermit Fall Festival can be found on its Facebook page.
