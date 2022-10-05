Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

KERMIT — The Town of Kermit has rescheduled its Fall Festival following a weekend filled with rain. The new date for the event will be Saturday, Oct. 8.

A car show will be held on the parking lot of City Hall/Old Kermit Gym beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you