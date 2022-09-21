Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

KERMIT — The Town of Kermit has announced plans for its upcoming Fall Festival.

“The City Council looks forward to continuing this tradition by presenting their Annual Fall Festival festivities beginning later this month,” said volunteer Lola Preece in a release for the town. “The festival has been a staple in the community for many years, and we’re excited to invite families to enjoy another year of family-friendly activities, music and vendors.”

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

