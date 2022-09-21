KERMIT — The Town of Kermit has announced plans for its upcoming Fall Festival.
“The City Council looks forward to continuing this tradition by presenting their Annual Fall Festival festivities beginning later this month,” said volunteer Lola Preece in a release for the town. “The festival has been a staple in the community for many years, and we’re excited to invite families to enjoy another year of family-friendly activities, music and vendors.”
A car show will be held on the parking lot of City Hall/Old Kermit Gym beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
The main portion of events will take place Saturday, Oct. 1. Vendors will begin set up at the Kermit Park at 10:30 a.m. Vendors may participate free of charge on a first-come, first-serve basis. Vendors must provide their own tables and tents.
Town Councilman Hawkey Preece will organize a parade. Lineup will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, with the parade promptly beginning at 11:30 a.m. The parade will include pageant winners, local sports teams and other organizations.
The festival will open to the public at noon. Attractions for children will be available including a mechanical bull, bounce house and rock-climbing wall. The mechanical bull, rock-climbing wall and euro bungee will be available until 4 p.m., while the bounce houses will be available until 6 p.m.
ABLE Families’ Parents as Teacher program will sponsor “Cows Can’t Jump, Roll and Read” from noon to 4 p.m. at a booth located at the back of the park. Kermit K-8 Cheerleaders will sponsor a dunking booth. Smith Academy of Salon Professionals will offer free face painting as well as tinsel and braiding for a fee.
Other activities will include a pet show at 1 p.m., a 3-on-3 basketball tournament starting at 4 p.m. and a corn hole tournament at 5:30 p.m.
John David Messer, along with Misty Williams and Friends, will kick off the live music at 2:30 p.m. The concert will feature songs off Messer’s newest album, “Coming Back Someday.” Local band Hammer Down is set to perform beginning around 5 p.m.
More information about the Kermit Fall Festival can be found on its Facebook page.
