Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

get a life.jpg

Students participate in the “Get a Life” program at Kermit PK-8 Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

 Courtesy of Mingo County Schools

KERMIT — Students at Kermit PK-8 participated in a financial literacy program from the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office.

Volunteers spent last Wednesday with students in the seventh and eighth grade participating in a hands-on lesson. Students worked through different family budget scenarios in the “Get a Life” game.

Tags

Recommended for you