WILLIAMSON — A Mingo County man was arrested this past week in connection with an alleged robbery that occurred in the Marrowbone area in December 2019.
Bill Edward Newsome, 34, of Kermit was arrested June 9 and charged with breaking and entering, felony destruction of property and grand larceny by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, on Dec. 8, 2019, Newsome broke onto property owned by Diversified Gas and Oil by destroying a gate and proceeded to steal a 5000-watt power invertor and two 8D commercial batteries. The value of the stolen items was more than $1,000.
The company also had to dispose of approximately 300 gallons of engine oil because the oil tank plug was removed and was left opened to the elements and they didn’t know what might have been put in the tank. The total cost of destroyed items was more than $2,500.
Newsome also had two outstanding warrants out of Wayne County. He was arraigned in Magistrate Court by Jim Harvey and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail, where he remains on a $38,000 bail.
Here are other criminal complaints recently filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court:
- Chase Michael Prater, 25, of Williamson was arrested June 9 by the MCSD and charged with driving while revoked, DUI, failure to notify law enforcement of crash and duty upon striking unattended vehicle.
- Ashley Dawn Sipple, 30, of Turkey Creek, Kentucky, was arrested June 7 and charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, DUI with a minor, child endangerment, reckless driving, driving suspended, no operators, and no insurance by the WPD and West Virginia State Police.
- Daniel Arlen Kozee, 29, of WIlliamson was arrested June 7 and charged with battery and obstructing by the WVSP.
- James Herman Justice, 55, of Panther was arrested June 5 and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver by the MCSD.
- Timothy Ray Jones, 48, of Williamson was arrested June 5 and charged with DUI by the WPD.
- Crystal Farley, 59, of Delbarton was arrested June 6 and charged with driving suspended, no registration and no insurance by the MCSD.
Christopher Don Savage, 37, of Williamson was arrested June 6 and charged with driving revoked DUI and having an ATV on a roadway by the WPD.
- Claude Eugene Francis, 52, of Matewan was arrested June 8 and charged with DUI causing bodily injury by the MCSD.
- Melissa Lynn Smith, 47, of Williamson was arrested June 12 and charged with DUI and reckless driving by the WPD.
- Jeremy Gooslin, 29, of North Matewan was arrested June 8 and charged with unwanted/harassing communications by a computer by the WVSP.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.