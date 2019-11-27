Kermit PK-8 recently presented their Veterans Day Program in the school gymnasium as families and veterans were invited to watch all classes give presentations and sing songs revolving around the love of country and showing honor and respect to veterans. The Kermit Student Leadership Team welcomed all visitors and escorted them to the gym. They also presented the American and West Virginia flags. The kindergarten classes led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. After the program, the staff and students shook the veterans’ hands and thanked them for their service. A luncheon was also provided for the veterans.
Kermit K-8 honors veterans with program
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.