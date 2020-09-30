KERMIT — The Kermit Volunteer Fire Department was recently awarded a $291,000 grant that will be used to order “much needed” new equipment for the department.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (FEMA) announced that the KVFD was approved for an Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) in the amount of $291,398.
“The grant was awarded to us so we could order new equipment,” KVFD Chief Tommy “Tomahawk” Preece said. “It’s really is going to make a big difference for us. Our bunker gear was just about outdated, the air packs were old — we’ve had them 15-20 years. It was really a good thing, it was very much needed.”
Some of the new equipment the fire department will receive is two different types of nozzles and hoses, 28 new air packs, 24 complete sets of new bunker gear and some other items.
Preece said they originally applied for over $320,000 so they could also purchase some new swift-water rescue and dive equipment, but those items were not approved.
He said that new gear for the KVFD Swift-Water Rescue team is also a big need and that they are still doing fundraisers, such as the popular Kermit Fire Department kayak races on the Tug Fork River, to raise money for those items.
Preece also said that they are awaiting a grant from the county that will be used to build a new boat-launch on the Tug River on the West Virginia side in Kermit.
“We’ve been wanting a boat-launch on our side of the river for quite a while,” Preece said. “Right now, the closest place for us to go and put into the river is in Warfield. It will save us about 15 minutes, which could potentially save a life. ... And it won’t just be for us to use, that will be a good access point for everyone that enjoys the river.”
Preece said that the KVFD currently has 30 firemen on their roster and averages between eight and 16 people responding to every call.
They also have six junior members who are between the ages of 15 and 17. Preece said the junior members do not respond to calls but assist with things around the station.