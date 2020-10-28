KERMIT — The Town of Kermit decided this past week to cancel trick-or-treat and other scheduled Halloween activities due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the community.
“Due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the town of Kermit and surrounding area, the Kermit Town Council has decided that for the safety of all there will be no trick-or-treat activities this year in Kermit,” Mayor Charles Sparks said.
Eight staff members and five students at Kermit PK-8 school were recently confirmed positive for the coronavirus, according to Mingo County Schools.
Town officials had initially voted to allow door-to-door trick-or-treating following the County Commissions decision to allow trick-or-treat in the county, outside of the county’s municipalities, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 31.
The Town of Gilbert also cancelled their door-to-door trick-or-treating but will host a drive-thru truck-or-treat event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Larry Joe Harless Center.
The City of Williamson and Town of Delbarton voted to go-ahead with trick-or-treat and Halloween activities, under CDC guidelines.
The Williamson City Council will have trick-or-treat on Halloween from 5 to 7 p.m. while the Tug Valley CVB is hosting its annual Spookfest at the same time.
Spookfest Events run from 5 p.m. until until 9:30 p.m. and include a meet-and-greet with the original Michael Myers, Tony Moran, a drive-thru trick-or-treat, a fireworks show and a special showing of “Halloween” at the West End Drive-In.
Delbarton will also have trick-or-treat on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m., and the Delbarton CVB finalized plans for a drive-thru trunk-or-treat at the Backwoods Camping and RV Park in Taylorville at the same time.
The Town of Matewan also voted to hold trick-or-treat on Oct. 31 at the same time as the rest of the county. An event was also held at the Town Pavilion on Oct. 24, where children were given treat bags full of candy.