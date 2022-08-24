KERMIT — Only a few weeks after approving the event, the town of Kermit has canceled its King Coal Festival.
Action in Mingo, organizers for the event in Kermit, did not return a request for comment on the cancellation as of Monday afternoon. The group has taken down the online promotional materials seeking vendors for the Kermit event.
As was the case in Delbarton, Kermit’s council also received backlash online after its approval of a King Coal Festival and the decision to run the same weekend as the festival in Williamson, the city where the event has been hosted for nearly 50 years.
The city of Williamson, which has its King Coal Festival scheduled for Sept. 15-17, voted to take over planning of the event from Action in Mingo and has given the responsibility to city event coordinator Tonya Webb in hopes of reviving the event before the 50th anniversary next year.
Since this decision, Action in Mingo has been seeking a municipality to host its own festival in and has filed trademark documents in an attempt to claim ownership of the King Coal name. Delbarton initially approved having a King Coal Festival there, but Action in Mingo withdrew the request after council members shared concerns over the backlash.
During the last regular meeting of the Williamson City Council, Councilman Ralph Hall said the city had received a letter stating it was from a lawyer representing Action in Mingo requesting that the city cease use of the King Coal name for its upcoming festival or legal action would be taken.
The letter cites a filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on behalf of Action in Mingo to trademark the King Coal Festival name. This filing was made in May 2022, with the festival entering its 49th year.
Hall asked for the city’s attorney Nathan Brown to clarify the legal implications of the letter and asked if the city should cease use of the King Coal name for its festival scheduled in September.
Brown said he is not a trademark law attorney, but recommended council approve him seeking advice from someone in the field who specializes in that area. Brown also made a note that if this issue is eventually taken to court that the city would have to seek outside council to represent them who is versed in trademark law.
The letter said if a response was not received within 15 days stating that the city would cease and desist use of the King Coal name, Action in Mingo “may conclude that all steps short of litigation have been exhausted, and proceed accordingly.”
The letter was dated July 7, with that 15-day period ending July 22. The letter was reportedly not delivered to the city clerk’s office until July 24.
Councilman Stuart Hight recommended ceasing use of the name. Councilman Mike Casey asked if the name could simply stop being used until the city knows whether or not Action in Mingo has been awarded the trademark or if their application is still pending.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield expressed frustration and asked the council to just let it go through its process and not to respond. Brown advised against not responding, as the letter was put into the public record at the meeting and not responding in any way would reflect negatively on the city.
Webb said the city has the King Coal Festival registration with the West Virginia State Fairs and Festivals. She said she still plans for the event to move forward as scheduled Sept. 15-17 under the King Coal name.
Webb also noted there are King Coal Festivals in other states, so she is unsure how a trademark could be awarded to Action in Mingo when the name is in use in other areas and had been before the filing in May. An online search shows other King Coal Festivals, including one in Illinois.
Webb asked the council to approve her filing for a business license under the name “Williamson’s King Coal Festival” with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
The council approved this action, and also approved Brown sending a response letter to the letter writer at the return address provided with questions on the status of the trademark process, what areas geographically the trademark extended to and about the date of the letter’s delivery.