FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky state representative Chris Harris announced on Dec. 19 that he would not seek re-election in the upcoming 2020 election.
Harris revealed the decision in a letter, which read:
“After a great deal of prayer and discussion with my family, I have made the difficult decision not to seek re-election as State Representative, an office elected every other year requiring the holder to be away from their home and family for extended periods of time.
“Serving you, the people of Pike and Martin counties, in this capacity over the past six years has been the honor of a lifetime. I cannot thank you enough for having entrusted me with such an awesome responsibility and amazing opportunity; nor can I thank my family enough for their love and support that made this journey possible.
“My focus in Frankfort has always been on people, what’s best for the working middle class and those fighting to get there. Eastern Kentuckians, men and women across Kentucky, need strong leaders in Frankfort and in Washington to make sure their voices are heard. I’ve tried to meet that need as your state representative since being elected in 2014.
“Standing up against special interests, big business, political machines and corrupt insiders is not always easy; and while I may have a few scars, I don’t regret a single fight. I’m hopeful that my public service does not end here and that my journey in life will allow me to continue serving in this or some other capacity at some point in the future.
“Most of you have never asked for my assistance in any way, and your only request has been that I represent you honestly and honorably. I hope I have lived up to your expectations and that you have been proud to tell folks I represent you in the Kentucky General Assembly.”
Harris has served the 93rd District since he was elected in 2014. He was re-elected in 2018 and will serve until his term ends Jan. 1, 2021.