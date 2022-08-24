LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky Fair Board Police made nine arrests at the Kentucky State Fair last week, according to a news release.
At approximately 9:20 p.m. Aug. 20 Kentucky State Police received an initial report of a disturbance in front of the midway area on the Kentucky State Fair grounds.
Out of an abundance of caution for event attendees, the Kentucky State Fair Board initiated a soft close of the fair. The initial investigation indicated that a group of individuals caused panic with noise-making devices, leading fair goers to believe shots has been fired.
Kentucky State Police investigators had found no physical evidence that a weapon was discharged during the disruption as of Sunday afternoon, but the investigation remained ongoing. Upon completion of the investigation, Kentucky State Police will issue the final details.
Kentucky State Police arrested eight individuals, and the Kentucky Fair Board Police arrested one individual. Of those arrests, three were adults and six were minors. The individuals arrested all resided in Jefferson County. Charges include disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun.
In 2019, the Kentucky State Fair Board revised the attendance policy requiring fairgoers under 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older after 6 p.m. To enter, all adults must show an ID at the gate. They increased lighting throughout the fair grounds and law enforcement presence during peak hours.