PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pikeville man drowned last week after police say he fled and jumped into the river in Pikeville.
The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident last Wednesday, assisting Kentucky State Police with a man who ran into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River according to a release.
First responders said 51-year-old Darrel Gooslin of Pikeville ran from police during a traffic stop on US-23, before attempting to wade through the Levisa Fork behind Long John Silver’s in Pikeville.
Police said Gooslin went underwater and never came to the surface. First responders who were on the scene said it was a challenging situation.
The rescue, turned recovery, took hours according to the release.
According to the Pikeville Fire Department, Pikeville Fire Department responded quickly to the incident with the department’s swift water technicians. The department also requested assistance from Millard Fire Rescue for their water team and equipment as well.
Search and rescue operations began as the department had personnel searching on both the river bank and water. After a few hours of search operations, the subject was found deceased and was successfully recovered by Pikeville Fire Department and Millard Fire Rescue.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.