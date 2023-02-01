Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pikeville man drowned last week after police say he fled and jumped into the river in Pikeville.

The Pikeville Fire Department responded to an incident last Wednesday, assisting Kentucky State Police with a man who ran into the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River according to a release.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

