LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky Blood Center needs more than 400 donors daily to supply the more than 70 hospitals it serves in the Commonwealth, but KBC has averaged just 276 donors per day through the first three months of 2022 (January through March).
Even as many routines have returned to pre-pandemic life, blood donation participation has not. The demand for blood has continued to outpace the number of donations, putting local hospitals in a constant state of urgent need and the lives of local patients at risk.
The current shortage is especially worrisome entering summer when donation numbers historically drop off, according to a news release.
A donor event is scheduled for 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday, May 9, Tug Valley ARH, South Williamson, Ky.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred, and walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.