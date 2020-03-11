SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — Kentucky Blood Center knows blood donors are a bid deal, and to celebrate donors KBC is giving away this pun-ny “Big Dill” shirt this spring, according to a news release.
Coming off of a particularly difficult winter flu season, KBC needs healthy donors to help replenish the blood supply so that patients in local hospitals can recover from surgeries, cancers and other serious illnesses.
A blood drive is scheduled at Tug Valley ARH for 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, March 30, in the Multi-Purpose Room Skilled Nursing Facility at 260 Hospital Drive, South Williamson, Kentucky.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.
Walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522. On the day of donation, donors can complete their health history questions on a tablet, computer or smartphone prior to coming to the blood drive by using QuickPass.