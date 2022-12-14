Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million to support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Nov. 8.

Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Tags

Recommended for you