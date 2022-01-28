CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday used his second State of the State address as a victory lap for economic development and tourism in West Virginia, saying the state had avoided a lot of the partisan bickering that’s taking place in Washington, D.C.
Then came Babydog.
After touting more than $3 billion in economic development, congratulating people in recovery from substance abuse and members of his cabinet, Justice turned West Virginia’s most famous bulldog around and had her deliver a message to the world on behalf of the Mountain State.
“They told every bad joke in the world about us,” Justice said. “So from that standpoint, Babydog tells Bette Midler and all those out there, kiss her hiney.”
Justice was referring to a tweet Midler sent out Dec. 20, in which she called West Virginians “poor, illiterate and strung out,” expressing her frustration that U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wasn’t going to support the Build Back Better bill in Congress.
Babydog was the last guest to enter the House of Delegates chamber during an event that was delayed after Justice was diagnosed with the coronavirus Jan. 11, one day before he previously was scheduled to deliver the annual address.
During his 67-minute speech, Justice touched on the economic development in the state, including new business announcements made this month and successes in tourism and state parks. He also touched on topics that already are legislation in progress due to the two-week delay in the delivery of his speech.
Thursday was a State of the State part deux for Justice, who previously delivered a written State of the State report to the Legislature on Jan. 12.
The in-person speech wasn’t required of Justice. The West Virginia Constitution requires a governor to deliver a proposed budget to the Legislature. The written report also met a constitutional requirement for a governor who wants to provide “any explanation” of a proposed budget.
Justice on Jan. 12 proposed a $4.645 billion budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1. The Legislature adopted a $4.95 billion measure for fiscal year 2022, which began July 1, 2021, and ends June 30 of this year.
“We absolutely do not have any reason to grow government,” Justice said Thursday.
The almost 2-year-old pandemic was a recurring theme of Justice’s speech, with him thanking his wife, Cathy, and their children Jillean Justice Long and Jay Justice for their care while he was ill. He said no one else in his family contracted the virus.
Justice had everyone present in the chamber stand for a moment of silence for the 5,697 West Virginians who died of the coronavirus and thanked his coronavirus task force and health care and other workers who have cared for people during the pandemic.
“We’re great people, and we’re resilient people in West Virginia,” Justice said. “I know in my heart we’re going to get through this.”
Throughout the speech, Justice referred to Washington, D.C., and once directly to President Joe Biden, saying that West Virginia had managed to avoid some of the “issues” of Washington, D.C., including “rock-throwing” and “one-upping each other.”
“We’re better than that. We’re all better than that,” he said.
In criticizing Biden, Justice referred to the borders.
Justice got standing ovations after talking about the three big economic developments that were announced Jan. 12 — a $2.7 billion Nucor steel recycling plant in Mason County, the GreenPower Motor Co. manufacturing facility in South Charleston, and the expansion of a partnership between West Virginia University Medicine and Owens & Minor in Morgantown.
Talking about education, the “centerpiece” of his administration, Justice gave lawmakers three points.
The first, Justice said, was to make penalties for teachers who abuse students so tough that “they will feel like I am sitting on their chest,” which earned a standing ovation.
The second was to fully cover the cost of college classes for high school students to “encourage more and more students to continue on with their education.”
The third was a bill to make computer programming and coding classes mandatory for middle and high school students.
Among the other accomplishments Justice touted Thursday was a 52% increase in income for state parks since he was elected governor in 2016.
Justice also announced that Toyota production support systems from the Toyota plant in Putnam County had agreed to help the State of West Virginia’s Purchasing Division streamline the means by which they process contracts.
State service employees rolled out a large flow chart that showed the contract processing system. The chart spanned almost the length of the floor of the well in the House chamber.
Among issues the governor asked lawmakers to address but gave no specific plans for were:
- “We don’t need people in our state hungry,” Justice said, asking lawmakers to better fund the state’s food pantries. “We need to absolutely fund our food banks and absolutely do any and everything we possibly can do to make sure we don’t have West Virginians go hungry.”
- He asked the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and the West Virginia Fusion Center to do everything they could to stop the “scourge” of fentanyl in the state, blaming Biden’s policies on “the borders” for the influx of fentanyl in West Virginia.
- He also told lawmakers to “make broadband happen now” and keep a promise he made to get broadband internet access to every home in the state.
“We started down the pathway,” Justice said. “We’ve got lots and lots and lots more to, with, to do, but we can do it. And for God’s sakes above, let’s make it all happen and happen.”
- Justice said lawmakers have “got to find the money” for a veterans retirement facility in Beckley, for which the bids came in over budget.
“We gotta get this done, and we gotta get this done right now,” Justice said.
The governor delivered his State of the State address on the 17th day of the 2022 legislative session. The session ends March 12.