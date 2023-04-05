Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Gov. Jim Justice has signed off on legislation aimed at strengthening flood resiliency in deluge-prone West Virginia.

Senate Bill 677 was signed into law by Justice Wednesday, according to the West Virginia Legislature website, after passing through both chambers of the state Legislature without opposition.

