Gov. Jim Justice responded this week to a bank’s legal effort to garnish his gubernatorial wages.
On Oct. 18, 2022, Citizens Bank received a judgment in the amount of $850,434.28 at an annual interest rate of 4%, plus costs, according to court records. The judgment was filed Nov. 10, 2022, in Randolph County Circuit Court, after a court case in which the bank alleged Justice’s company, Bluestone Resources Inc., defaulted on loans taken out to purchase equipment.
On March 21, the bank filed a suggestee execution against Justice, which would garnish his wages and salary, to pay a debt that, with interest and fees, totals more than $861,000.
During an administration briefing Wednesday, Justice claimed he heard about the garnishment when it was reported in the news media.
“I hate this. I really really hate it, because I don’t know hardly anything about it,” Justice said. “I’m sure that I’ve signed a personal guarantee on an equipment loan years and years and years ago, maybe even before I ever became the governor.”
Justice said that every year he’s been in office, he’s donated his $150,000 salary to the Communities in Schools program.
The suggestee execution lists the unpaid principal as $847,264.75, with an additional $13,793.60 in interest, adjusted for partial payments, as well as a $27 fee, making the total owed $861,085.35.
The company will pay off the debt, Justice said.
“Immediately when I heard about this, I called my son,” the governor said. “He said that they were in the process of satisfying this judgment.”
Although he has not placed his corporate interests in a blind trust, Justice has said he has turned over operations to his children.
“I think equipment has been delivered, even to the bank. I know all this will go away,” Justice said.
Justice, who has hinted at a run for U.S. Senate, said the garnishment filing is politically motivated.
“I don’t want to be critical of the bank, but it is just a political grandstand. It’s just a way to hit back,” he said. “In regard to this, without any question, this situation will be resolved, but we don’t need the grandstanding. That’s all there is to it.”
The governor added: “To tell you the truth, if the people had just picked up the phone and called me ..., I would have intervened in some way and tried to get a resolution.”
The filed court documents want the state auditor to withhold 20% of Justice’s wages, after state and federal taxes, or the amount of Justice’s wages that, after state and federal taxes, each week exceeds 50 times the federal minimum hourly wage, whichever is less.
The West Virginia Auditor’s Office would handle a gubernatorial wage garnishment the same as any other state employee, Deputy Chief-of-Staff Kallie Cart said Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the governor confirmed that his family is looking to sell coal assets to shed debt. Justice said in an administration briefing on March 15 that some Bluestone coal assets, although not the entire company, are being prepared for sale.
“It’s still in the infancy stages and everything,” the governor said. “I think, if that were all put together, it would be put together in the months ahead.”
That announcement came nine months after a Swiss investment bank and financial services company noted interest in that option upon announcing a nine-digit settlement agreement with the indebted Justice family coal business.
