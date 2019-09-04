By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
HD Media
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. - Gov. Jim Justice maintains a firm lead over the gubernatorial primary, but polling data released Friday shows his approval rating within the margin of error.
According to a MetroNews Dominion Post West Virginia Poll, about 42% of voters approve of Justice, compared to 40% who don't.
The data stems from interviews with more than 500 registered voters between Aug. 14 and Aug. 22. The margin of error was 4.4%.
Despite the lackluster approval numbers, Justice wields a commanding lead over his primary challengers.
The data shows 53% of likely Republican primary voters would support Justice, compared to 19% for Woody Thrasher and 12% for Mike Folk.
However, Rex Repass, president of Research America Inc., cautioned the primary data is less reliable than the approval data given a smaller sampling size and the span between Friday and the May gubernatorial primary.
Should U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wade into the race, as he has hinted at in recent months, he would enter with a 10-point advantage over Justice (49% to 39%), poll data suggests.
The poll did not collect data on Stephen Smith, who is running for governor as a Democrat. Repass said Smith is not included because he hasn't filed pre-candidacy papers for governor, specifically. The Secretary of State's Office lists him as a pre-candidate for undeclared office.
Other poll findings include:
n President Donald Trump has a 54% approval rate and 38% disapproval rate.
n Manchin has a 49% approval rate, up 6 percentage points from a year ago.
n Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has a 51% approval rate, but a mere 25% disapproval rate.