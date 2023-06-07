Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice this week announced that West Virginia’s revenue collections have surpassed $5.9 billion for the fiscal year-to-date.

That amount is $1.72 billion above initial estimates and represents a 13% increase compared to the previous year, according to numbers released this week by the Justice administration. The state has shattered all records for total collections and year-to-date surplus through the end of May, Justice said.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

