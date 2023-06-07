CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice this week announced that West Virginia’s revenue collections have surpassed $5.9 billion for the fiscal year-to-date.
That amount is $1.72 billion above initial estimates and represents a 13% increase compared to the previous year, according to numbers released this week by the Justice administration. The state has shattered all records for total collections and year-to-date surplus through the end of May, Justice said.
“The state’s extraordinary surplus will allow us to make strategic investments in crucial areas such as infrastructure, education, water systems, broadband, and economic development,” Justice said in a monthly update of the state’s finances.
May’s general revenue collections surpassed estimates by $134.5 million. Breaking down the figures, Justice said, four key components accounted for an overwhelming 92% of the year-to-date surplus and 85% of the 13% revenue gain.
Personal income tax collections for the month reached over $185.5 million, surpassing estimates by $43.1 million. For the fiscal year, personal income tax collections have exceeded $2.463 billion, surpassing official estimates by $482.6 million and marking an 8.5% increase from the previous year, according to numbers released by the Governor’s Office.
Consumer sales tax collections in May amounted to $155.0 million, surpassing estimates by $16.2 million. Cumulative collections for the year have reached over $1.553 billion, exceeding estimates by $205.8 million and demonstrating a 6.2% increase compared to the previous year.
Corporation net income tax collections in May totaled nearly $14 million, surpassing estimates by almost $11 million. Year-to-date collections of $344.8 million have exceeded estimates by $216.8 million and represent a 17% increase over last year.
Severance tax collections reached nearly $67.9 million in May, surpassing estimates by approximately $47.9 million. Year-to-date collections of $890.4 million eclipse the previous year’s figures by 37.4% and exceed estimates by $670.4 million.
Justice touted the state’s turnaround from a $500 million budget deficit and record-low unemployment rate. West Virginia’s April 2023 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3% is lower than the national average, according to Justice.
West Virginia is now competing on the global stage, attracting world-class companies to its borders, the governor said.
Those companies include Nucor Corporation, which selected Mason County as the site for a state-of-the-art sheet steel mill, and GreenPower Motor Company, which will assemble electric school buses at a facility in South Charleston.
Justice said the “Roads To Prosperity” program has become the largest-ever investment in road maintenance and improvement in the state’s history, allocating more than $2 billion to address decades of neglect.
The state’s investments in tourism have also paid off handsomely, Justice said. West Virginia was recently recognized as a top-10 travel region in the world by Lonely Planet, the only state to achieve this honor. Condé Nast Traveler named West Virginia one of its Best Places to Go, and Outside Magazine dubbed it the best family trip in the United States.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.