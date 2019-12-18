GILBERT — A man from Justice has been charged in connection with a Nov. 30 crash that resulted in the death of an 18-year old girl and injured three other passengers.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, Brandon Ray Cook, 22, was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department on Dec. 17 and charged with one felony count of DUI causing death, two felony counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury, and misdemeanor counts of DUI, DUI causing bodily injury, and possession of a controlled substance.
The complaint states that on Nov. 30, Cook was operating a 2015 Jeep Renegade when he lost control of the vehicle, hit a rock cliff on the passenger side, then hit the guard rail, flipped the vehicle and rolled it down the hill into the Guyandotte River.
Krystian Harris, a 2019 graduate of Mingo Central High School was fatally injured in the wreck.
Two of the three other passengers were seriously injured in the crash. Vanessa Trent suffered a fractured back and lacerated liver and Jeffery Dingess suffered a broken back and pelvis, according to the report.
A third passenger, Cassidy Cline, was ejected from the vehicle and received medical treatment at Logan Regional Medical Center.
While at LRMC, Cook was subjected to a blood draw and a court order was obtained to receive his medical records. The blood draw showed reportedly showed his blood alcohol level to be .87, which is above the legal limit.
Cook also gave a video statement in which he said he was driving the vehicle and that he had been drinking alcohol. During the investigation, police located a small baggy in the front seat of the vehicle that contained a substance believed to be marijuana.
According to information provided to the Williamson Daily News, warrants were issued against Cook on Dec. 11 and he turned himself into the Mingo County Magistrate Court on Dec. 17.
Cook was arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Court by Dave Justice on a $40,000 bond, which he has since posted.
Deputies Blake Sipple and Max Mounts were the investigating officers.