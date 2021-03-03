HUNTINGTON — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday that Congress should “go big or go home” on the federal pandemic stimulus package, breaking with opposition to the plan from within his own party.
“We have tried to underspend and undersize what was really needed to get over the top of the mountain,” he told reporters at his coronavirus briefing. “You got a lot of people across this nation who are really hurting.”
House Democrats are poised to get through their $1.9 trillion package aimed at helping individuals, businesses, states and cities. The fate of a provision to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 is uncertain in the Senate, where its nonpartisan parliamentarian said Thursday that the chamber’s rules require that a federal minimum wage increase would have to be dropped from the COVID-19 bill.
Justice, who won office in 2016 as a Democrat before switching parties, has surprised some by backing President Joe Biden’s proposal. He said “an awful lot of Republicans are saying, ‘We don’t want to do this, and we don’t want to do that’ ” but that he supported a big relief package for people and businesses struggling to pay bills and rent.
He added that he did not support “bailing out a bunch of pension plans that were mismanaged,” likely a reference to aid to states and cities that many Republicans oppose. The state’s Republican members of Congress all oppose the current bill.
“I respect his point of view,” U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney said about the governor on MetroNews radio Friday morning.
The state GOP on Twitter has ridiculed Biden’s plan, highlighting its opposition to measures such as transit projects in California. Republican U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito told Fox News she was “definitely a no vote” on the legislation because it contained too many provisions “extraneous to COVID.”
On raising the federal wage floor from $7.25 to $15, Justice said “it’s really, really hard to say one size fits all” across the nation, where the cost of living varies widely. “But to be able to make it on 7 or 8 dollars an hour, that’s really, really tough,” he added. “I am also smart enough to know some businesses that would rip apart and it would raise unemployment in some areas.”
Democratic U.S. Sen Joe Manchin has said he also opposes raising the minimum wage through the legislation.
With approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine, produced by Johnson & Johnson, West Virginia’s weekly allotment of doses could approach 60,000, Justice said at Friday’s briefing.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is right around the corner for us,” he said.
James Hoyer, state COVID-19 interagency task force director, said the state is expecting to receive up to 15,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine late this week.
Through Monday, the state has administered 298,942 first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and 197,756 second doses, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just a single dose.
State Public Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said people should think of the vaccines as different models of cars, saying, “They’re just made differently, but they’re all effective vaccines.”
She said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has about an 86% effectiveness rate, lower than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but well above the 60% to 70% efficacy rates for traditional flu vaccines.
Also during Friday’s briefing:
While health care experts believe COVID-19 precautions such as mask wearing, social distancing and hand-washing effectively wiped out the flu season nationally this winter, Justice said he’s not inclined to mandate mask wearing in future flu seasons.
“I hope to the good Lord above we can get rid of this mask,” he said, gesturing to the mask on his desk. “I surely hope we don’t have to mandate wearing masks because I want to go back as close to normal.”
Amjad said she has not heard any professional discussions of making mask wearing routine during flu seasons.
“As far as I’ve heard, and in speaking with physician colleagues, there has not been any thought to continue wearing masks in flu seasons,” she said.
However, Amjad said she’s hopeful people will be mindful of the pandemic and will be more cautious and take precautions during future flu seasons.
DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said the department continues outreach efforts to increase vaccine registrations for African Americans and other minorities.
However, he said that to date, only 0.2% of those registered on the state’s vaccinate.wv.gov website are Black.
Statewide in West Virginia, 193 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, for a total of 132,048 and 2,300 deaths. Mingo County has reported a total of 2,130 cases.