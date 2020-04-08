Gov. Jim Justice added Kanawha County to an executive order Saturday night calling for stricter enforcement of his stay-at-home order.
Originally issued Friday for parts of the Eastern Panhandle, the expanded order calls for limiting all gatherings to five people and directs businesses to require all employees work from home to the maximum extent possible.
The expanded order now applies to Berkeley, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Monongalia and Morgan counties.
Local health departments for counties included in the order are required to direct essential businesses to follow proper social distancing guidelines. The order also gives health departments unspecified powers to enforce those directions.
“I have been monitoring this situation [Saturday] and decided to take this action tonight after my medical experts advised me that these counties are the next areas where community clusters may soon develop,” Justice said in a news release.
At a Sunday news conference, Kanawha County officials said the Kanawha Sheriff’s Office will be working with state police and municipal law enforcement to enforce the new order.
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young said officials are still “working through the process” of determining what enforcement could look like.
If residents see large groups of people gathering and not following social distance guidelines, or non-essential businesses still operating, they should call KCHD to make a report, Young said.
Under the expanded order, Young also announced Sunday restrictions for businesses to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.
All businesses are asked to mandate that any employees with the capability to work from home should do so immediately, Young said.
Businesses still operating in the county — including stores, offices, pharmacies and other essential services — must only allow two people per 1,000 square feet of public space, Young said.
People waiting to enter the building or who are already inside also must practice social distancing, staying 6 feet away from one another, Young said.
As of 1 p.m. Monday, West Virginia had 345 positive cases and four deaths.