CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that he delivered a $200,000 check to the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority as a state match to a United States Economic Development Authority grant award for the construction of a wastewater treatment facility at the Mingo County Air Park.
“We’re doing exactly what we need to do to bring more folks to Mingo County and Southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “So, with this check, the project can officially begin and I couldn’t be more proud. The impact of this project will be felt by the people of Mingo County, the Appalachian Regional Airport, and the surrounding small businesses that stand to gain from this new facility. To all those in Mingo County who had a hand in making this project a reality, great work.”
The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority (MCRA) was awarded a U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) Economic Adjustment Assistance grant in the amount of $2,080,000 for the Appalachian Regional Airport (EBD) wastewater treatment project.
The funding will construct a wastewater treatment facility that will serve both EBD and the surrounding industrial development properties, also known as the Mingo County Air Transportation Park.
“The MCRA is committed to attracting investment in traditional infrastructure improvements such as this one which will foster economic recovery and job creation, but this $2.1 million U.S. EDA funded project would not be possible without the aid of Governor Justice and the Mingo County Commission,” Executive Director of the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority Leasha Johnson said.
“The federal, state, and county investments in this project are paramount to the attraction of new business and industry to Mingo County, and we’re incredibly grateful to Governor Justice and to our Mingo County Commissioners for supporting our funding application, but more importantly, for supporting our vision for a more diversified Mingo County.”
This infrastructure project is a critical component of the aviation facility’s completion, and it will support the economic recovery and sustainability of severely impacted coal communities in both Mingo County and the Southern West Virginia region.