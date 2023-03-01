Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that he delivered a $200,000 check to the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority as a state match to a United States Economic Development Authority grant award for the construction of a wastewater treatment facility at the Mingo County Air Park.

“We’re doing exactly what we need to do to bring more folks to Mingo County and Southern West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “So, with this check, the project can officially begin and I couldn’t be more proud. The impact of this project will be felt by the people of Mingo County, the Appalachian Regional Airport, and the surrounding small businesses that stand to gain from this new facility. To all those in Mingo County who had a hand in making this project a reality, great work.”

