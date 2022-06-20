WILLIAMSON — A storm impacting the area Friday afternoon left power outages and downed trees in its wake.
According to a statement from Mingo County Commission President Thomas Taylor, more than 50% of the county was left without power following the storm.
“Our entire county was hit hard today with storms, and all 11 fire departments were dispatched,” Taylor said. “We will do our best to keep you updated. Don’t hesitate to call 911 if needed. We appreciate all of our first responders’ hard work today.”
Monday afternoon, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Mingo County due to the severe storm, which caused flash-flooding as well as downed trees and power lines, causing road blockages and leaving thousands without power.
As part of the declaration, the governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as necessary, mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency and facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.
On Sunday, the Mingo County Commission met in an emergency special session via a conference call to declare a state of emergency for the county so that Mingo County Office of Emergency Services Director Doug Goolsby could officially request assistance from state officials in acquiring equipment such as emergency generators and other supplies.
As of the meeting time Sunday afternoon, nearly 4,000 county residents were still without power. According to information from grants coordinator and project manager Leigh Ray, the power outages were also affecting water service for some of the county’s customers.
“These power outages are also causing public water customers — primarily those served by the Mingo County Public Service District (PSD) to be without water due to a lack of power to operate pump stations,” Ray said in an email Sunday. “Therefore, there is a mix — some residents have no power, some have no water, and some have neither.”
The city of Williamson additionally advised caution to those traveling downtown Friday, as debris from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ new roof project was scattered due to the winds.
Damage is continuing to be assessed following the storm, and further updates from the commission are anticipated.