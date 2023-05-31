CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday the Cabinet secretaries to lead the three new agencies created by the separation of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The announcement marks another step toward the reorganization of the DHHR, as mandated by House Bill 2006, signed into law on March 4 and set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
“These new appointments are for the new departments created by the split of (the) DHHR,” Justice said. “I truly think we’re on a pathway to significantly make things better in the DHHR.”
During the last session, legislators opted to divide the agency into three to combat widespread issues ranging from staffing shortages to poor conditions in forensic group homes. The objective behind the overhaul is to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and better cater to the diverse needs of state’s population, lawmakers have said.
The legislation paved the way for the creation of three distinct entities: the Department of Human Services, the Department of Health and the Department of Health Facilities.
Dr. Sherri Young was appointed to lead the Department of Health. Having served as the health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department from July 2019 to March 2022, Young spearheaded the region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading successful testing and vaccination campaigns in Kanawha County.
Young said she wants to build on West Virginia’s successful pandemic response while addressing other critical health issues, such as diabetes and heart disease.
“There’s a lot of things that we are great at, and that public health response during COVID was one of the many things that the state more than excelled in,” she said. “But I want to take the opportunity to look at what we have and what we need, and try to help bolster what we have so that we can address diabetes and other health issues, such as heart disease, and ensure people have the health care they need.”
Cynthia Persily was appointed secretary of the Department of Human Services, having served as the vice chancellor for Health Sciences at the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. Persily’s department will be responsible for providing support to vulnerable populations, including children, families and individuals in need of various forms of state assistance.
Persily said she hopes to uphold West Virginia’s values while ensuring the effective transition of the department.
“My mission in this role will be to effectively lead this transition for this division while also respecting the dignity and rights of our employees and those we serve, and preserving our West Virginia values with integrity during that period of time,” she stated.
Completing the trio of Cabinet secretaries is Michael Caruso, who will head the Department of Health Facilities. Caruso, a principal at Spectrum Health Partners LLC in Wheeling, has a history of managing health care systems and will oversee the provision of essential health services across facilities in the state.
DHHR interim secretary Dr. Jeff Coben said the new appointments will augment the changes already being made. Over the past few months, the DHHR has added to its workforce while retaining current employees and made improvements to technology that will allow employees to better perform their jobs and provide easier access to benefits for West Virginians, he said.
“I believe that we have some very strong positive momentum,” Coben said, “and I’m very proud of the things we’ve been able to accomplish over these past several months.”
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.