Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday announced $20 million in additional funding to combat a nursing shortage in West Virginia.
The funding will go into the Nursing Workforce Expansion Program and was included in the state budget approved during the legislative session in March. Justice hosted a news conference Thursday at West Virginia University-Parkersburg to highlight the appropriation.
“This represents another historic investment in our state’s nurses, who are the heart and soul of our healthcare system, and I am thrilled that these funds will further strengthen nursing programs all across West Virginia,” Justice said.
In 2021, with the COVID 19 exacerbating the state’s nursing shortage, Justice used $48 million in federal CARES Act dollars to fund the Nursing Workforce Expansion Program.
“The ideal and the perfect place to direct those dollars was really into a situation that we had all across this state, where hospitals had bed after bed and no way to staff them,” Justice said.
The program provides funding and resources for nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia.
Goals of the program include supporting new and expanded initiatives that will train new nurses, fully funding the West Virginia Nursing Scholarship Program, providing incentives to nurses already practicing in the state, and recruiting nurses into West Virginia.
So far, about $26 million in funding has been distributed and the state welcomed 810 new nursing students in the first year of the program, Justice said.
At Thursday’s event, WVU-Parkersburg Interim President Tori Jackson pointed out several pieces of equipment the school has been able to purchase with funding Justice directed toward the program.
“It makes it a really great experience for the students,” Jackson said.
Jackson added, “It’s really great to be able to have equipment that allows our students to learn before they go into facilities.”
WVU-Parkersburg nursing student Sydney Tennant graduated in May 2022 with her associate degree and is currently working as a nurse at WVU Medicine Camden Clark while pursuing a bachelor’s degree.
“As an 18-year-old, fresh high school graduate attempting to navigate her first steps into the real world, obtaining a college education was slightly intimidating,” Tennant said. “WVU-Parkersburg provided me with the opportunity to pursue my nursing education at a great program and stay close to home.”
She attended school during the height of the pandemic but said WVU-Parkersburg was equipped to make sure she still felt prepared for the workforce when she graduated.
“People in nursing school will tell you that graduation can also be intimidating. When you graduate, you become responsible for the lives of people but, here at WVUP, I felt prepared to put those clinical skills into practice and become a nurse,” Tennant said.
While at WVU-Parkersburg, Justice also lauded the school’s partnership with Chemours on an incumbent worker training program that will allow 300 of the chemical company’s West Virginia employees to earn college degrees while working.
To fund equipment and faculty for the program, WorkForce West Virginia awarded $1.2 million and the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia awarded $377,000 to WVU-Parkersburg.
Five-year Chemours employee Dave Smith, who was among the first to participate in the training, spoke about the opportunity to earn a degree while on the job.
“This partnership is helping with the future stability of the plant, the community, and the employees,” Smith said.
Delegate Vernon Criss, R-Wood, said the program can be duplicated in other parts of the state.
“These are things that we need to be able to sell to these people that are coming to West Virginia,” Criss said. “These are things the governor can go outside of the state of West Virginia and sell. And, let me tell you, he’s a hell of a salesman.”
West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Chancellor Sarah Armstrong Tucker said both programs are good examples of ways the state is improving its workforce.
“When folks ask you whether or not West Virginia has a workforce that’s ready, I would tell you, ‘Yes.’ These people are the reason why,” she said.