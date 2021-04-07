WILLIAMSON — A grand jury in Mingo County found a Delbarton woman guilty of a Sept. 16, 2020, stabbing that severely injured another woman.
Evelyn Lyn Ailiff, 53, was convicted on charges of malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding after the conclusion of her trial March 26 in Mingo Circuit Court.
According to a criminal complaint that was filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court in September, deputies with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department responded received a call about a stabbing in the Ragland area from Mingo County 911.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the husband of the victim, who told police that a woman, identified as Ailiff, and her juvenile daughter lured his wife out into the road to fight.
He told police the woman grabbed the victim by her hair and pulled her down while the juvenile took a tool known as a chainsaw scrench tool and stabbed the victim in the chest.
According to the complaint, deputies also spoke to other witnesses at the scene who confirmed the statement. The victim was transported to Pikeville Medical Center in serious condition and “was lucky to be alive,” according to deputies.
At the time charges were not filed against the juvenile, later identified as Sarah Ailiff, due to her only being 17 years old. But she has since turned 18 and was indicted on charges of malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit malicious wounding back in February. She is still awaiting trial.
Evelyn Ailiff will be sentenced May 4 in Mingo County Circuit Court.