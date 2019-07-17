CLEVELAND - A Cleveland-based federal judge partially lifted Monday an order which had sealed extensive opioid-related data composed by the federal government, paving the way for it to be released to the public for the first time.
U.S. District Judge Dan Polster lifted the ban Monday on all the data collected previous to Dec. 31, 2012. While the data obtained after that date remains under seal, Polster is expected to rule later this month on what of that data should be released.
The judge's order gives the go-ahead for the immediate release of six years of DEA data that will show the number of prescription opioids delivered to every pharmacy in the U.S. The information also identifies the companies that sold and delivered the pills.
The Herald-Dispatch and Charleston Gazette-Mail were the first news organizations in America to request the prescription opioid sales data. The drug companies and the DEA spent more than a year fighting to keep the prescription opioid numbers shielded from the public.
"This is an extraordinary victory for people across the country whose communities were inundated by huge quantities of addictive prescription opioids and for an independent free press committed to digging deep to uncover the truth" said Suzanne Weise, a Morgantown lawyer representing HD Media. "Poor, old and young, were the targets of opioid manufacturers, distributors and retail pharmacies whose profits soared while hundreds of thousands died from overdoses, and the DEA failed to use the data to suppress the epidemic."
The data was turned over in three federal lawsuits filed against drug distributors and pharmacies in three counties, including Cabell County in West Virginia and Summit and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio. The drug companies named in the lawsuits are accused of oversupplying communities with opioid painkillers, which is believed to have started the opioid epidemic.
Polster's order comes after a June ruling by the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals which said Polster abused his power in issuing a blanket protective order prohibiting the public release of the data. The court said Polster should revisit the protective order, selectively choose what should be sealed and lift the blanket order.
The case went to the appeals court after Polster shot down media attempts to retrieve the data made in court filings by HD Media, which owns The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington and the Charleston Gazette-Mail, and The Washington Post. The two newspaper company's appealed his decision to the Sixth Circuit and won.
The newspapers had argued public interest in viewing the data outweighed the government's interest in secrecy.
HD Media expects it will receive the data within the next few days.
In a joint statement released Monday, the National Prescription Opiate Litigation MDL Plaintiffs' Executive Committee co-leads Huntington-based Paul T. Farrell Jr. of Greene Ketchum, Farrell, Bailey & Tweel, LLP; Paul J. Hanly Jr. of Simmons Hanly Conroy; and Joe Rice of Motley Rice LLC., said the ruling was a positive and transparent step forward.
"Unearthing this data for the benefit of the public is part of the ongoing litigation process that started over a year and a half ago and is the beginning of the revelations to come around the role we believe the defendants had in fueling this epidemic. The American people deserve transparency, and that's exactly what this order has given them," they said.
Polster has ordered the sides in the case to meet and agree by July 25 on a new protective order for data collected after Jan. 1,2013 and suspicious order reports, which would show flagged orders made by buyers.