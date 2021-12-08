A Kanawha circuit judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit from former state Sen. Richard Ojeda against Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan.
Ojeda, a Democrat, claimed Phillips used his name, voice and likeness in a radio ad without his permission and out of context during the 2020 election cycle.
In dismissing the case, Judge Joanna Tabit said Ojeda, who ran for Congress then president of the United States after leaving the Senate, was a public figure with access to channels of communication to set the record straight on the use of his comments in the ad, which she noted never referred to Ojeda by name.
“All Mr. Phillips did in connection with this case, rightly or wrongly, whether you agree with it or not, is use snippets of audio that Mr. Ojeda has shared, and shared very consistently, and had encouraged the public to share, had encouraged the public to watch,” Tabit said during the hearing, which she conducted by video. “Under those circumstances I don’t think you could say the privacy was invaded because he was encouraging and inviting that publicity.”
Ojeda, who produces political broadcasts on social media and in podcasts, made comments about the prosecuting attorney who handled the criminal case against Jonathan Porter, who in 2017 admitted to assaulting Ojeda during a political cookout in Logan County in 2016.
Ojeda shared his comments as part of a video he posted on Facebook, calling the prosecuting attorney a “bootlicker” and saying he hoped that person got cancer.
The video features Ojeda encouraging followers to watch and share the video, which had been viewed more than 423,000 times and had at least 6,900 comments by the time Tabit previewed it, she said during the hearing.
Phillips’s 2020 campaign ad features someone saying liberals didn’t line up with West Virginia values and played portions of Ojeda’s comments, without saying his name or where, when or why he made the comments.
That was the basis of Ojeda’s argument, said his attorney, Joshua Miller with Toriseva Law in Wheeling.
Miller had argued that the case should proceed to allow attorneys to depose Phillips and Ojeda to show that Phillips defamed Ojeda with the goal of raising campaign money, getting elected and gaining more favor with the West Virginia Republican Party.
Representing Phillips, attorney David Pogue with Carey Douglas Kessler & Ruby PLLC in Charleston, said the comments were used in the ad as part of political debate during a political campaign and were protected by the First Amendment.
Tabit agreed with Pogue’s argument, saying there was no legal precedent that indicated the use of Ojeda’s comments violated his rights or caused him substantial harm.
“Again, rightly or wrongly, I do not think this conduct offends a notion of fairness or it’s outrageous nor would the listeners find it patently offensive,” Tabit said. “That’s unfortunate, but that is just what the public is used to, and that’s just where we are in this country.”