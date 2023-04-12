A Kanawha County Circuit judge said she would make a decision later about whether to hold the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in contempt for failing to follow her order that an inmate receive a medical procedure.
“I don’t believe that South Central Regional Jail was in contempt of the October,” Judge Maryclaire Akers said. “That’s not what we’re here to talk about. But I don’t believe that they were. I believe that South Central could be imputed with contempt because of the actions of Wexford [Health Sources].”
Akers ordered the Regional Jail Authority and Wexford Health Sources immediately comply with the orders of Edriene Sutton’s treating physicians and make her attorney aware of them.
Sutton, 25, of Charleston, has had a colostomy bag since she was incarcerated at the jail last year for drunk driving in an wrong-way collision that killed two people. Last week Sutton pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence causing death.
Akers said she’s mindful of Sutton’s charges, but despite them “she is a human being who needs health care.”
In October, Akers signed an order that Sutton be taken to Charleston Area Medical Center to have the colostomy bag removed and then brought back to the jail after recovery. Her attorney, Joey Spano argued at the time that she doesn’t need the colostomy bag anymore. Spano told the judge during Sutton’s plea hearing last week that the jail had not complied with the order.
“She desperately needs to get this colostomy bag removed,” Spano told the judge. “It’s been in her body for a year; she has not needed it for seven and a half months.”
During Thursday’s hearing, Spano said Sutton is now on track to get the colostomy bag reversal surgery, after Akers ordered last week that the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation show why it had not complied with the previous court order.
“The delay is what concerns me,” Spano said Thursday. “And speaking with my client, this long delay from August until April, the stories that I’ve heard from my client are not good.”
Spano said many times Sutton cleaned and reused colostomy bags because the jail did not provide her new ones, and that the woman has had three injections, he said.
“At points she said they haven’t had antibiotics to give to her,” Spano said. “They’ve never transferred her to CAMC during this time to be looked at even when she had the inner infection. So the very concerning part is obviously that they didn’t have any colostomy bags at some point for her, so she actually washed them out in her bathroom.”
Autumn Blair, health services administrator for South Central Regional Jail through Wexford Health Sources, testified that the provider had authorized Sutton’s doctors appointment in November, during which doctors ordered a CT scan, as a precursor to the surgery. The health care provider had to wait until its corporate office authorized the test before it could be scheduled, she said.
Spano said Sutton got her CT scan Monday after another order from Akers last week that the jail authority show why it had not complied with the October order.
Akers told the jail authority’s attorney, Jodi Tyler, that the timing of the appointments was not a coincidence.
“The order was entered the 29th, your client got it on the 30th and then we see this information that Wexford — well the testimony is Wexford had a copy of that order and then as a result of the order made this appointment on 31st of March,” Akers said. “It’s hard for me to believe that it’s a coincidence that that took two separate orders from this court.”
Blair said the corporate team at Wexford had previously decided the surgery was elective because her doctors at Charleston Area Medical Center said it was not medically necessary. She said Sutton was seen and assessed for possible infections but never diagnosed with one.
“It was more so irritation,” she said. “Anytime that you have a colostomy bag with the adhesive material. It can break down the skin. So, you’re going to have some irritation.”
She also denied that the jail had a shortage of colostomy supplies that would require Sutton to reuse bags.
Blair testified that she was made aware of the judge’s latest order late last week by a company official who had pushed the company to authorize the appointment.
