Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

A Kanawha County Circuit judge said she would make a decision later about whether to hold the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in contempt for failing to follow her order that an inmate receive a medical procedure.

“I don’t believe that South Central Regional Jail was in contempt of the October,” Judge Maryclaire Akers said. “That’s not what we’re here to talk about. But I don’t believe that they were. I believe that South Central could be imputed with contempt because of the actions of Wexford [Health Sources].”

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings