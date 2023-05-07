Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mine Wars Museum Named Jude New Museum and Communications Manager
Thomas Jude

 Courtesy of WV Mine Wars Museum

MATEWAN - Thomas Jude was recently named the new Museum and Communications Manager at the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum.

In the town of Matewan, the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum sits at the site of a historic battlefield which erupted in May of 1920, setting into movement a chain of occasions that promoted the biggest furnished armed uprising in the United States since the civil war.

